Tayside pupil Millie gets praise for her artwork from playwright John Byrne

Millie McIntyre, an S2 pupil at St John’s High School in Perth, has won a prize in a prestigious art contest.

She was a runner-up in the John Byrne national drawing competition.

John is one of Scotland’s best known artists and playwrights.

More than 7,000 entries were received and Millie’s work will be exhibited at the Tannahill Centre in his home town of Paisley.

Neil Jessop, head of art at St John’s High, said: “The aim of the competition is to recognise creative pieces that prompt thought, discussion and debate about personal and societal values.

“Millie entered an Aboriginal-inspired drawing. It is an image of an eagle’s head with a close up of its eyes above it.

“Millie has always had a strong affiliation to animals and wants to pursue a career as a veterinary surgeon when she leaves school.”

n Picture shows Millie with John Byrne.