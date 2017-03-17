Angus councillors have given the go-ahead for tables and chairs outside a Monifieth pub.

The authority’s policy and resources committee considered an application from Pipers bar and kitchen to site half-a-dozen tables outside the premises at 68 to 71 High Street.

The move will create 24 outside seats and has been recommended for approval by council officials, subject to a range of conditions.

These include a barrier around the alfresco area, at least a metre high and set back a minimum of 3.4 metres from the front face of the adjacent kerbline.

The application also requires the pub operators to secure the necessary licensing permissions.

The committee also agreed that the council should pen its support for Scotland’s Digital Participation Charter, a framework for the public, private and third sectors to work together to ensure everyone has the basic skills required to participate in the digital world.