Property values across Tayside have edged ahead 3% year-on-year.

The latest average price recorded by the Tayside Solicitors Property Centre (TSPC) came in at £155,401. That figure is based on sales approaching 2,000 made by the end of September at the Whitehall Crescent Centre.

TSPC manager Lynne Hill said: “We have seen many properties going under offer very quickly.

“We have seen homes changing hands for on or over the valuation figure which is a reflection of the mood of positivity.”

In the upper price bracket in Tayside, demand for detached villas has been outstripping supply, pushing the average year-on-year price up by 4.5% to nudge towards £260,000.

Ms Hill said: “The total value of detached villas sold through the TSPC by the end of September had reached £68 million.

“The average villa price recorded by member firms had moved ahead by 7.5%, reflecting the strong demand.”

Ms Hill added: “Detached and semi-detached bungalows are selling well and while the price of the average flat has slipped year-on-year the most recent quarter has seen a 1.4% rise in the average price to £97,724. The £25 million turnover in the flats sector is the highest quarter figure of the year.”