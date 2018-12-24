Tayside prisoners to enjoy Christmas feast topped off with chocolate and orange gateau

Chocolate and orange gateau and vegetable kiev are among the food options for Tayside prisoners this Christmas.

Menus have been put together by the Scottish Prison Service to ensure inmates enjoy a traditional Christmas Day meal along with the rest of the country.

Inmates at HMP Perth have cereal and a roll with jam for breakfast.

Options for Christmas lunch include soup with a roll and a fry-up with lorne, a boiled egg, potato scone and a tomato as well as a vegetarian equivalent.

The meal will be a traditional chicken fillet with gravy, roast potatoes, sprouts and carrots.

Vegetarians will be able to enjoy a vegetable kiev with roast potatoes, sprouts and carrots

Those who fancy dessert can choose from a chocolate and orange gateau as well as a snack pack or fruit.

The Boxing Day menu will offer the same breakfast but additional options of a breaded chicken or spicy bean burger for lunch.

Dinner on the day after Christmas is the choice of chicken leg with mashed potato, peas and gravy or a cauliflower cheese bake with the same trimmings.

Replacing the gateaux will be mint chocolate chip ice cream

The menu costs the Scottish Prison Service £2.58 per head, the same as the rest of the year.