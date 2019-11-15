Friday, November 15th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local / Perthshire

Tayside police youth volunteers praised for marshaling at marathon and selling poppies

by Steven Rae
November 15, 2019, 9:02 am Updated: November 15, 2019, 9:03 am
Police Scotland Youth Volunteers in Perth spent the day volunteering with Poppyscotland at Loch Leven's Larder near Kinross on Remembrance Sunday.
Police Scotland Youth Volunteers in Perth spent the day volunteering with Poppyscotland at Loch Leven's Larder near Kinross on Remembrance Sunday.
Send us a story

Arbroath’s Police Scotland Youth Volunteers have been lauded for their help in the recent Glen Clova half marathon.

The children were out last weekend helping to marshal the run, along with organisers the Forfar Road Runners.

© Police Scotland
Runners on the route in Glen Clova were aided by Police Scotland Youth Volunteers.

The youth team were on hand on Saturday November 9 to help to manage car parking, provide refreshments along the route and give much needed encouragement to the runners.

© Police Scotland
Youth volunteers on hand to give refreshments to parched runners.

A spokesman for Police Scotland’s Tayside Division said: “Well done to all the runners and Forfar Road Runners for providing another great sporting event in Angus.”

© Police Scotland
These runners approach Police Scotland Youth Volunteers for a well-earned drink.

Meanwhile, in Perth, the Police Scotland Youth Volunteers spent Remembrance Sunday with Poppyscotland at Loch Leven’s Larder near Kinross.

Police Scotland Youth Volunteers in Perth spent the day volunteering with Poppyscotland at Loch Leven's Larder near Kinross on Remembrance Sunday.
Police Scotland Youth Volunteers in Perth spent the day volunteering with Poppyscotland at Loch Leven's Larder near Kinross on Remembrance Sunday.
Police Scotland Youth Volunteers in Perth spent the day volunteering with Poppyscotland at Loch Leven's Larder near Kinross on Remembrance Sunday.
Police Scotland Youth Volunteers in Perth spent the day volunteering with Poppyscotland at Loch Leven's Larder near Kinross on Remembrance Sunday.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The volunteers had an enjoyable day engaging with the customers and raising money for the charity’s annual poppy collection.”

A spokesman for Poppyscotland said: “Thank you! Your support means so much.”

To see a video with more about the work the Police Scotland Youth Volunteers carry out, click here. 

Breaking