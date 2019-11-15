Tayside police youth volunteers praised for marshaling at marathon and selling poppies

Arbroath’s Police Scotland Youth Volunteers have been lauded for their help in the recent Glen Clova half marathon.

The children were out last weekend helping to marshal the run, along with organisers the Forfar Road Runners.

© Police Scotland

The youth team were on hand on Saturday November 9 to help to manage car parking, provide refreshments along the route and give much needed encouragement to the runners.

© Police Scotland

A spokesman for Police Scotland’s Tayside Division said: “Well done to all the runners and Forfar Road Runners for providing another great sporting event in Angus.”

© Police Scotland

Meanwhile, in Perth, the Police Scotland Youth Volunteers spent Remembrance Sunday with Poppyscotland at Loch Leven’s Larder near Kinross.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The volunteers had an enjoyable day engaging with the customers and raising money for the charity’s annual poppy collection.”

A spokesman for Poppyscotland said: “Thank you! Your support means so much.”

To see a video with more about the work the Police Scotland Youth Volunteers carry out, click here.