Tayside police urge campers who deserted site to claim ‘bag of illegal drugs’ left behind

Police officers in Tayside have posted on social media, asking for a group of campers who deserted their site to come forward to claim drugs left at the scene.

Officers were out patrolling various rural locations around Tayside over the weekend, and said that while they did receive calls, no serious incidents occurred, and there were notably fewer people attending picturesque spots.

A spokesman added: “We know that there were still incidents of antisocial behaviour, inconsiderate parking and the like in a few places, which was disappointing, but these were the exception rather than the norm.

“We spoke to a number of people in various locations, and everyone we dealt with who was asked to leave or move away did so when they were safely able to.

“Although there were still a few who were determined to spoil it for others – officers patrolling Loch Rannoch on Saturday came across this campsite which appeared to have been abandoned in a hurry.

“If the former residents would like to reclaim the bag of illegal drugs they left behind, then pop into Pitlochry Police Office for a wee chat.”