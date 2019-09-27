Tayside police still hunting pervert, eight days after sex act spotted in car

A pervert who was seen performing a sex act on himself by a teenager is still at large more than a week after the incident.

The man was spotted carrying out the unspecified act inside a silver four-door saloon car last Thursday on Needless Road in the Craigie area of Perth.

He was parked at the street’s junction with Pitheavlis Castle Gardens sometime between 5-5.30pm.

A 15-year-old girl passing the car spotted the pervert and reported the shocking incident to police.

Tayside Division has issued a fresh appeal for information a week on from the incident.

Investigators aim to secure dashcam footage from any passing drivers in the hopes of identifying and snaring the man.

Officers have stressed that he did not expose himself directly to the girl – but they are concerned that he carried out the sex act in clear view.

A spokesman for the force said: “At no time did the man expose himself to the girl but the fact that he carried out this indecent act in a public place where he could easily be seen is of concern.

“If you saw this car, or may for example have been driving in the area between 5-5.30 pm last Thursday evening and may have dash-cam footage, then please get in touch with officers at the community policing or response unit at Perth Police Station via 101.

“Please quote reference number 3207 of September 19 when calling.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted in confidence on 0800 555 111.”

Police are investigating other suspicious incidents involving silver cars in Forfar and Letham, Angus, which also occurred in the last week.

A silver car was reported to have approached a girl in West Hemming Street in Letham on Monday around 6.15pm and the driver told her to get in.

The girl ran off, but was shaken by the incident.

Another, similar incident was reported at 8.30pm the same day on the same street – reportedly involving a “scruffy”- looking man in his 50s or 60s.

Meanwhile, a young girl was approached by a man on John Street in Forfar, at around 7.15pm on Tuesday September 17.

The driver was described as being in his 50s or 60s with grey hair and driving a silver car.

He also tried to coerce the girl into the vehicle, but she, too, ran away and was left shaken.

It is unknown whether there is any connection between the three incidents in Forfar, Letham and Perth. Police were contacted for additional comment.