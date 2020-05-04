Tayside police sergeant gets ‘Trolled’ – but takes it in good humour for Dundee kids

No one likes to be “trolled” – but in this case, a senior Tayside police officer was more than happy to join in with some fun to help local children.

Sergeant Jamie Webster met ‘Princess Poppy’ in Douglas in Dundee at the weekend while she was doing a great job of cheering up some of the local children by dressing up as the character from the popular movie franchise.

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “For the purposes of clarity, Jamie is on the left in the picture.”

How you are using the time at home during lockdown? Are you showing support for your NHS workers, or have you carried out fundraising, tried some new home baking – or are you dressing up too, to raise the spirits of youngsters in your neighbourhood?

