Tayside Police seize lorries after drivers found to have expired licences

On Tuesday, Tayside Division Road Policing Unit officers from Perth and Dundee were involved in a joint agency road check with members from the DVSA in Perth.

This took place from 7.30am to about 4pm on the A9 around the immediate area of Perth.

The unit had several marked patrol vehicles as well as two marked police motorcycles taking part, as well as a marked vehicle from DVSA.

The objective was to check Tachograph compliance and mechanical road worthiness of goods vehicles.

Vehicles were stopped primarily on the A9 and surrounding roads and escorted back to the DVSA check site on Arran Road in Perth, where they were examined by RPU officers and vehicle examiners from DVSA.

A total of 25 vehicles were stopped and checked.

Two large goods vehicles – articulated lorries – where found to be driven by drivers who had expired licences.

This resulted in both vehicles being seized, and the drivers and their companies being reported to the PF in Perth.

Four vehicles were given prohibitions from being driven due to serious vehicle defects, such as defective brakes and tyres.

Two drivers were given prohibitions and reported to the PF in Perth for Tachograph offences.

Two vehicles prohibited for overloading, and reported to the PF.

One driver warned for insecure load and numerous warnings were also given for minor construction and use offences, a spokesman said.