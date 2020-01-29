Tayside police seek help in tracing city man missing for almost three weeks

Police Scotland are trying to trace a 43-year-old man who is missing from Perth.

Mark Milne was last seen at an address in Main Street in the city around 5pm on Friday January 10.

Officers have received information that he may been seen since then in Scott Street on Saturday January 18 – however this has still to be confirmed.

Mark is described as about 6ft in height, slim build, with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a thick purple rain jacket.

© Police Scotland.

He is a familiar figure around Perth city centre, although he does sometimes travel outwith the city, a police spokesman said.

If you have any information that could help trace Mark, call 101 or speak with any police officer, with reference 3227 of January 26.