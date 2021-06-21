Tayside police searching for man who visited Perth 86-year-old before she was found injured

Tayside Police Division have launched an appeal to find a grey-haired man who is believed to have entered the home of an 86-year-old woman before she was found injured last month.

The woman, who lives on Kirkhill Drive in Luncarty, was first brought to the attention of police at 9.30pm on May 28 after family members found her injured in her own home.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where she is still currently receiving treatment.

Search for white man in his fifties

While the cause of her injuries remains unclear, police are now searching for a man who is understood to have attended the woman’s address at some point before she was found.

The man is described as being white, in his fifties, with grey stubble and spiky grey hair.

He is believed to have been wearing glasses, a black fleece and dark trousers when he visited the pensioner, and eyewitnesses claim he was carrying a clipboard.

Officers have claimed that finding the man may help work out how the woman was injured.

Police ask those with information to come forward

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente from the Specialist Crime Division said: “A significant amount of inquiry has been carried out since this incident was reported and how the woman came to be injured is still unclear.

“Our inquiries are focusing on people who may have been in the Kirkhill Drive area of Luncarty during the week commencing Monday, 24 May, including the described man.

“The address is at the junction with the main road through Luncarty and we’d ask anyone who noticed any unknown vehicles in the area, at the address or in the vicinity, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and reference Operation Jackdrop, or incident 2847 of 29 May 2021.

Information can also be submitted anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.