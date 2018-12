Tayside Police have released the identity of the man who died in a road crach.

Frank Dewar (71) of Forres was killed in a road traffic collision on the A9 near Blair Atholl at 12.50pm yesterday.

A police statement said: “Mr Dewar was the driver and sole occupant of one of the cars involved in a four-vehicle collision. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

The road was closed for several hours yesterday afternoon as police investigated.