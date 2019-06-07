Tayside police on the hunt for thieves after six vans broken into overnight

Police Scotland are appealing for information about a series of thefts of power tools from vans in Forfar overnight from Wednesday into Thursday this week.

Officers have reports of six vans having been broken into, with three Transits and a Mercedes in Dunnichen Avenue targeted, and Transits in Kings Road and Montrose Road also stolen from.

All had tools or power tools taken from within.

Police are currently compiling lists of items stolen from the complainers. Given the locations and similarities between these thefts, officers believe they are all linked.

Two men were seen on private CCTV at the van in Kings Road at about 2am, and they are described as both wearing dark clothing, with one of them having a reflective stripe on his top.

They were then seen to drive off in a vehicle of some kind which is not further described.

There may have been other break-ins to vans or trades vehicles in the area that police have not yet been made aware of.

If you have one and live in the vicinity of these streets, please check your vehicle if you have not already done so.

If you have any information that could assist inquiries, particularly if you have been offered power tools for sale, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.