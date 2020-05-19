Tuesday, May 19th 2020 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local / Perthshire

Tayside Police on hunt after ‘baseball bat’ road rage incident in Perthshire town

by Steven Rae
May 19, 2020, 8:08 am
© SuppliedPost Thumbnail

Police have appealed for witnesses after an altercation between two drivers in a Perthshire town, apparently involving a baseball bat.

A “muscular” van driver, carrying what appeared to be a baseball bat, threatened the driver of a black Volvo in Dunkeld’s Cathedral Street.

It took place just after 4pm on Thursday May 14.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A force spokesman said: “The driver of a black Volvo XC90 was allegedly approached and threatened by the driver of a grey Nissan van, who appeared to have a baseball bat or similar item in his hand at the time.”

The van driver is described as in his mid-30s, about 6ft tall with short, dark hair. He has a muscular build and was wearing a grey T-shirt and grey bottoms at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 – or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 – quoting case number 2326 of May 14.

Tayside Police hunt person who stole pickup truck from Angus property in overnight theft