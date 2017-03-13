Police officers and staff of Tayside Division were recognised for their outstanding contributions to keeping people safe at the Tayside Community Justice Awards held in Dundee.

Sergeant Raymond Birnie received the award of local champion for the Angus Council area, Detective Sergeant Jackie Gall received the public protection award, Constable Mark Craig won local champion for Perth and Kinross and Linda Christie won the support staff award.

Constable Richard Grieve, the missing persons coordinator for Tayside Division, was recognised in the working in partnership category and Constable Graeme Anderson, the lead events planning officer for Tayside Division, has won a working in partnership award.

Graeme has extensive experience of planning large scale events and in particular has worked to ensure safety and security in football grounds across Tayside.

Coupled with his work on T in the Park this has helped to ensure the safety of our communities, at large events since 2000.

Detective Inspector Graham Binnie was recognised in the leadership category for his extensive experience in leading the work of public protection work across Tayside.

He is responsible for the establishment and development of the Tayside Division risk and concern hub, which deals with all issues relating to vulnerability.

He works daily with a range of partner agencies and is recognised as a leader in his field.

Tayside Division, Chief Superintendent Paul Anderson said: “I am delighted that the excellent work of Tayside Division police officers and police staff is being recognised by their peers and partners across the Tayside Community Justice Authority.”