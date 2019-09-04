Tayside police officer who died while on duty in Angus is named

The Tayside police officer who died on duty in Angus yesterday has been named as PC Roy Buggins, from Friockheim.

Mr Buggins, 51, was well-known in the Angus area, having worked as a community officer in Montrose.

It is understood he collapsed while directing traffic at a road traffic accident near Montrose, and an ambulance was called, but he sadly passed away.

Tayside’s most senior police officer and MSP John Finnie were among those who paid tribute to the father-of-two after the news was confirmed.

The officer’s death came on a day of tragedy in Angus, after a 24-year-old man was killed in a road traffic accident on the A90 near Brechin.

Speaking yesterday, Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd, Tayside Divisional Commander, said: “I can confirm a Police Scotland officer has died while on duty in the Montrose area.

“The sympathies of everyone at Police Scotland are with the officer’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

David Hamilton, vice chairman of the Scottish Police Federation paid tribute in a tweet, saying he was “sad to lose another good colleague” today.

So very sad to lose another good colleague today.

A fine officer who will be very much in my thoughts at tomorrow’s Scottish Police Memorial Service.

Arbroath-based PC Darren Burnett described the officer as “one of the good guys”.

Members of the public also paid tribute on Facebook.

Jenny Leach said: “Condolences to the family and colleagues.”

Sheila Kettles said: “Heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family, friends and work colleagues.”

Mark Salter said: “Sincere condolences to family and friends at this sad time. Stand down officer, your duty is done.”

Highlands and Islands MSP John Finnie, himself a former police officer, said: “Very sad news. My thoughts are with the officer’s family, friends and colleagues.”