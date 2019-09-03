Tayside police officer dies while on duty, as senior cop and public pay tribute

Tayside’s most senior police officer and MSP John Finnie are among those who have paid tribute to an officer who died during duty today in Angus.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd, Tayside Divisional Commander, said: “I can confirm a Police Scotland officer has this afternoon died while on duty in the Montrose area.

Death on duty of Police Scotland officer – Tayside: pic.twitter.com/vXyv4iygXb — Police Scotland (@policescotland) September 3, 2019

“The sympathies of everyone at Police Scotland are with the officer’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

David Hamilton, vice chairman of the Scottish Police Federation paid tribute in a tweet, saying he was “sad to lose another good colleague” today.

So very sad to lose another good colleague today.

A fine officer who will be very much in my thoughts at tomorrow’s Scottish Police Memorial Service.

#policefamily https://t.co/RduDSzUDUQ — David Hamilton (@DvdHmltn) September 3, 2019

Members of the public also paid tribute on Facebook.

Death on duty of Police Scotland officer – Tayside Division:Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd, Tayside Divisional… Posted by Tayside Police Division on Tuesday, 3 September 2019

Jenny Leach said: “Condolences to the family and colleagues.”

Sheila Kettles said: “Heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family, friends and work colleagues.”

Mark Salter said: “Sincere condolences to family and friends at this sad time. Stand down officer, your duty is done.”

The British Transport Police East Scotland tweeted condolences, saying: “Our thoughts are with the officers family, friends and colleagues. RIP.”

💙 Our thoughts are with the officers family, friends and colleagues. RIP 💙 — BTP East Scot (@BTPEastScot) September 3, 2019

Highlands and Islands MSP John Finnie, himself a former police officer, said: “Very sad news. My thoughts are with the officer’s family, friends and colleagues.”