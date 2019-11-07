Tayside police name person who died in city street, with man in court on murder charge

A man has been arrested and charged following the death of a man in Perth.

Officers responded to a report that a 47-year-old man had died within a property in Uist Place around 7pm on Monday.

The 47-year-old has been named by police as Graeme Hughes.

A 31-year-old man appeared at Perth Sheriff Court yesterday, Wednesday November 6, in connection with Mr Hughes’s death.

He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Detective Inspector Keith Duncan, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our enquiries continue and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Uist Place around 3.30pm on Monday November 4.

“We are also looking to speak to anyone who may been in the areas of Uist Place, Bute Drive and Stroma Court, between 3.45pm and 6.30pm that day and could have seen Graeme, who was wearing a grey hooded top and dark bottoms.”

A police presence will remain in the area whilst enquiries are ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3464 of November 4, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.