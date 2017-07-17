Investigators are likely to look into the police’s use of an “incapacitant” spray to help detain a suspect in Kirriemuir last night.

PC Scott Anderson this morning tweeted: “Male arrested last night for resisting police assault.

“Pava spray used for police protection.

“One of the dangers in #KeepingPeopleSafe.”

The incident happened in Tannage Brae.

The police today confirmed that a 32-year-old man was charged with police assault after the incident.

A spokeswoman added: “A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. He is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court tomorrow.”

Pava spray is more potent than CS gas but it is claimed to be safer for users and bystanders.

It primarily affects the eyes, causing closure and severe pain.

It is deemed to be a firearm, which means there is an automatic referral to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) each time it is deployed.

A spokesman for the PIRC said that it has so far not received a referral of the case from Police Scotland, but added that it will almost certainly be asked to look into last the use of the spray last night.

Police Scotland has been using Pava since 2014 when it was made available for the Commonwealth Games.