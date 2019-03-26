Tayside Police launch investigation as man ‘shot dead’

A picturesque estate was placed on lock-down after a man was reportedly “shot” dead.

The sleepy hamlet of Kinnaird, in Perthshire’s Carse of Gowrie, was rocked after a man died in an apparent hunting incident gone wrong.

It is understood the accident took place on the Rossie estate, which today remained taped off with no public access.

Paramedics were called to the Rossie estate at 11.30am yesterday, where members of the medical trauma team and rapid response unit were called into action.

Police confirmed a man had died and insisted there was “no threat” to the public.

The man’s next of kin have been informed but his identity had not been revealed at time of going to press.

Forensics and scenes of crime investigators were spotted on neighbouring farmland, scouring the area for clues.

One source suggested two men were involved in the fatal incident, and that they might have been hunting.

One Kinnaird villager, who declined to be named, said: “We were here

yesterday and we saw a few forensic officers in the field up the hill when we were driving home.

They seemed to be searching the fields.

“There was an ambulance came into the village as well.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm a man has

died following an incident near Kinnaird, Carse of Gowrie, on Monday March 25.

“There was no threat to the public and the incident was contained to the immediate area.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and are continuing, and the man’s next of kin have been informed.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 11.30am to attend an incident at Rossie estate.

“We despatched a rapid response unit, ambulance crew, a trauma team and manager.”