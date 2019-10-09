Tayside police launch inquiry after superbikes theft from garage outside Perth

An investigation has been launched after three specialist motorbikes were stolen from a private garage near Perth.

The raid happened at Scone, but the owner of the bikes believes they may now be in Dundee.

Mark Wishart, 57, from Perth, said the racing bikes cost more than £40,000 and went missing overnight between Friday and Saturday from his garage at Scone Airport.

Mr Wishart said he had circulated details of the theft of the Yamaha RC, KTM 150 XCW and Honda CRF 450 Supermoto on social media.

A number of people have got back in touch with him to say they believe the bikes are in Dundee.

He said: “I want to get it out there that they have been stolen so if anyone sees them or is approached by someone selling them, they will know they have been stolen.

“They are very recognisable and I think they might have been stolen to order. I’ve heard about that happening to bikes.

“If anyone sees these bikes around, or if they have any information at all, I’d ask them to contact the police straight away.”

Mr Wishart said he hopes to get the bikes back, but failing that he wants the thief to be caught before any other bikes are stolen.

The bikes belong to his 32-year-old son Paul, who is a successful racer.

The pair had been working to get the bikes ready for the next season, which starts in spring.

Mr Wishart added: “Paul has taken some time out recently to get married and have a son, but he was looking forward to getting back to racing next season.

“Now his hopes have been dashed and he’s devastated. We were gutted when we found out the bikes had been stolen.

“All that time and money we’ve spent getting them ready and getting them to where they were has been for nothing.”

He said he believes someone either followed them home when they were out on the bikes, or had specialist knowledge of where they were kept.

Police confirmed an investigation had been launched into the thefts and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

A spokeswoman said: “We can confirm the theft of three motorcycles from premises on Westfield Farm, Scone, between Friday October 4 and Saturday October 5. Inquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.