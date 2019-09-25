Tayside police launch appeal after teen girl reports man carrying out sex act in car

Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old girl reported seeing a man carrying out a sexual act on himself in a city street.

Officers have asked for help following concern about the behaviour of the man, seen in a vehicle in Needless Road, Perth between 5pm and 5.30pm on Thursday September 19.

The girl reported seeing him carrying out a sexual act on himself within a silver, four-door saloon car parked at the opening of Pitheavlis Castle Gardens.

A spokesman for the force said: “At no time did the man expose himself to the girl, but the fact that he carried out this indecent act in a public place where he could easily be seen is of concern.

“If you saw this car, or may for example have been driving in the area between 5pm and 5.30pm last Thursday evening and may have dash-cam footage, then please get in touch with officers at the Community Policing or Response Unit at Perth Police Station via 101.

“Please quote reference number 3207 of September 19 2019 when calling.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted in confidence on 0800 555 111.”