Tayside police issue warning as drivers targeted with fake fines

Police in Tayside have issued a warning after an increase in reports of people being targeted by individuals pretending to be parking attendants, police officers or traffic wardens.

The victims are being approached whilst parked in a car park and are told by the impostor that they have parked illegally or broken a speed limit, and a photo has been taken of their car for “evidence”.

Victims are advised that they will face a substantial penalty fine unless they pay a smaller upfront fee immediately.

If the victim opts for paying this smaller penalty, they will be directed to a parking meter and asked to enter their card and PIN.

These parking meters have been tampered with by the suspect in order to retain the card.

Once the victim inserts their card and are asked for their PIN, the victims are shoulder surfed for their PIN by the suspect.

When they input their PIN, the card is retained by the machine and victims are told by the suspect to seek help from the company who operates the parking meter or their bank.

Police have said that they have not had any incidents of this type reported in Tayside yet, but this serves as a reminder to be aware of possible scams.