Tayside police issue warning as city traffic lights go out at busy junction

Police have issued a warning as a set of traffic lights are out in Perth.

A spokesman said the lights at the junction of Atholl Street and Barrack Street were not functioning and would be “out for the forseeable future”.

The spokesman said: “We have been notified by Perth and Kinross Council that the traffic lights at the junction of Atholl Street and Barrack Street in Perth (right beside the Police Office) are out and will not be working for the foreseeable future as SSE will require to carry out extensive works to effect a repair.

“This is a very busy junction and the outage could cause knock-on effect traffic problems around the city, so please bear this in mind if you’re driving in Perth today.”