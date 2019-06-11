Tayside police issue warning as 85-year-old veteran targeted in lottery scam

Police have issued a warning after an 85-year-old veteran received a letter in the post telling him he had won £900,000.

The pensioner was told in the letter he had won the cash sum after the automated draw, linked to the non-existant ‘International Postcode Online Lottery’.

The letter asks the “winner” to call a number to claim their prize – where it is likely scammers try to take personal or bank information from the person.

If you have concernts with any mail received, contact Police Scotland on the non-emergency number, 101, or alternatively call Dundee City Council’s trading standards on 01382 436 260.