Tayside police issue plea to trace man missing from Perthshire campsite

Police Scotland is concerned for the welfare of missing person Francis Smith, also known as Paul Allan, who is currently missing in the Loch Earn area.

Francis, 31, who is from the Glasgow area, was last seen at 11.30pm at a small campsite on the north side of Loch Earn at Denny Wood, between St Fillans and Lochearnhead.

He is described as about 5ft 10, heavy build with short, dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black t-shirt, grey Armani jogging bottoms with the logo “EA7” on the leg, and black thigh-length fishing waders.

A spokesman said: “If you have any information that could help us find him, particularly if you have seen someone matching his description in the Loch Earn area since last night, please call 101.

“Our reference is incident 0420 of August 1.”