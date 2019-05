Police have issued an appeal after a car was stolen from a farm in Angus.

The vehicle was taken around 9am this morning from the farm near Tealing, and seen driving towards Forfar, officers said.

A spokesman said: “An orange Ford Ranger ST67OEX has been stolen from a farm at Balnuith near Tealing about 9am this morning.

“It was seen driving towards Forfar and may still be in the area.

“If you’ve seen it, please call 101, reference incident 0856 of May 1.”