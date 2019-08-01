Tayside police investigate early morning sexual assault in city centre

Tayside police officers are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted in the early hours of this morning.
Officers are carrying out enquiries following a report of sexual assault on a woman at New Row in Perth about 1am today.
A witness who drove past the scene said: “There was a police presence in the area from 1.15am onwards.
“I saw it as I was driving to work and they seemed to be carrying out extensive inquiries.
“It was obvious something had gone on because there was police tape around the flat.
“More police turned up as I was leaving.”
A spokesman for Police Scotland’s Tayside Division said: “The investigation is at an early stage, however officers are following a positive line of enquiry.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst enquiries are being carried out.”
