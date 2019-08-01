Tayside police investigate early morning sexual assault in city centre

Tayside police officers are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted in the early hours of this morning.

Officers are carrying out enquiries following a report of sexual assault on a woman at New Row in Perth about 1am today.

A witness who drove past the scene said: “There was a police presence in the area from 1.15am onwards.

“I saw it as I was driving to work and they seemed to be carrying out extensive inquiries.

© Google

“It was obvious something had gone on because there was police tape around the flat.

“More police turned up as I was leaving.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland’s Tayside Division said: “The investigation is at an early stage, however officers are following a positive line of enquiry.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst enquiries are being carried out.”

