Tayside police investigate after two dogs kill hare in illegal coursing incident

Police Scotland are appealing for information about a hare coursing incident in a field at Campmuir Estate near Coupar Angus at the weekend.

Around 7.30pm on Sunday June 7, a blue Subaru Forester was seen to drive into a field, and the driver released two lurcher-type dogs.

A spokesman said: “The dogs killed a hare, which was retrieved by their owner, then thrown into a corner of the field from the car as it drove away. The car was lost to sight heading towards the Coupar Angus to Kettins road.

“There were two men seen in the car, only one of whom got out. He is described as white, in his 50s, short and of heavy build with short brown hair, and was wearing a grey zip-up top and blue jeans.”

If you have any information that could assist the inquiry, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 11.

Hare coursing is when dogs are used to hunt hares and is illegal in the UK.

It can have a wider impact, as dogs trained for hare coursing have been known to attack and worry sheep.

The outcome of whether the hare is caught or not by the dogs is sometimes used for gambling purposes.