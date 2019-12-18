Tayside police investigate after drugs stolen from city sheltered housing complex

Police Scotland are appealing for information and also warning the public about the theft of medication from an address in Perth.

The prescribed painkillers were stolen from within a secure close at a Sheltered Housing Complex in Bowerswell Park, Perth, sometime between midday and 11pm on Monday December 16.

A spokesman said: “As with all medicines, these can be dangerous if taken by someone for whom they are not prescribed or in large quantities.

“If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3271 of December 17.”