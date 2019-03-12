Tayside police hunt racist pair in their 20s who demanded cash from Nigerian man near Arbroath Morrison’s

Police in Tayside are hunting two men after an incident near a Morrison’s supermarket.

Officers are appealing for information about an incident which took place around 5.30pm yesterday in Guthrie Port, Arbroath, near Morrison’s.

A Nigerian man was approached by two men in the street who made racist comments towards him and demanded money before they ran off in a northerly direction, near the Tesco store at Stobcross.

Officers would like to trace two men in connection with the incident.

The first is described as being white, in his early 20s, about 5ft 8 and slim build and was wearing grey bottoms and a grey zip-up top.

The second is described as being white and in his early 20s, 6ft and stocky build, wearing a blue zip-up top. Both men spoke with local accents.

A police statement said: “Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting CR/6418/19, or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”