Tayside Police hunt person who stole pickup truck from Angus property in overnight theft

Police Scotland are appealing for information about the theft of a car from a property near Arbroath.

Sometime between 11pm on Saturday May 16 and 5.30am the following day, a black Ford Ranger pickup similar to the one pictured was stolen from a property in School Terrace, Kinnell, Arbroath.

The car carried the registration ST56FKF when it was stolen.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The reference number is incident 0999 of May 17.