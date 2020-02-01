Tayside police find body during search for woman missing from city hospital

Police searching for a missing Perth woman have found a body.

Although she has not been formally identified, officers have informed the family of Catherine McColl.

Ms McColl went missing on Friday evening after leaving the city’s Murray Royal Hospital.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The 52-year-old left the facility but never returned, and was later spotted on Muirhall Road just before midnight.

A police spokesman said: “The body of a woman has been found in Perth. The family of missing woman Catherine McColl have been informed and our thoughts are with them.”