Tayside police continue search for missing pensioner last seen in Perth

Police are still trying to trace 80-year-old Christopher Russell, who has been reported as missing from his home address in Scone.

Officers received confirmation that Mr Russell was in High Street, Perth, about 9.30am on Tuesday, after an appeal for information.

He was seen to be wearing a beige anorak or jacket over a red jumper and was using his dark tartan-coloured trolley and a walking stick to aid with his walking.

A spokesman said: “Mr Russell has white/grey hair and a bushy white beard.

“He speaks with an English accent, has tattoos on both hands, and he walks with a distinctive stoop.

“As you can see, he uses a trolley to help with his mobility. He is known to travel, and he may have left Perth.”

If you have any information that could help trace Mr Russell, call 101 or speak to any police officer. The reference is incident 2140 of January 14.