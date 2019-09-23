Tayside police confirm man, 20, charged after alleged city centre stabbing

A man has been arrested after a woman in her thirties was allegedly stabbed in Perth in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident is said to have happened at the corner of Kinnoull Street and Carpenter Street around 1am.

Staff at the King James pub, formerly known as Christie’s, attended to the woman whose condition is not thought to be serious. She was taken to Ninewells hospital.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Police said today a 20-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and was due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court tomorrow.