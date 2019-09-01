Tayside police confirm dead body has been found in Perth store destroyed by fire

Police have confirmed a body has been found in a Perth shop which was destroyed by a fire.

Emergency services rushed to St Catharine’s retail park in Perth shortly after 2am on Saturday August 24 and found the B&M store well ablaze.

More than 50 firefighters worked through the night to contain the fire, with 10 appliances and three aerial platforms sent to the scene.

The roof of the B&M store collapsed as a result of the blaze, which also damaged an empty adjoining unit.

As exclusively revealed in the Tele, the police were searching the burned-out shop for potential remains last week.

An onlooker said: “I passed through the area three or four times yesterday and the police were there in good numbers obviously looking for something.

“They seemed to have specialist search equipment with them.

“I asked them what was going on but they said they were not at liberty to tell me.”

Perth and Kinross Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Ian Scott, said today: “As communicated at the end of last week, our enquiries gave us reason to believe that there may be a person within the building.

“Our investigation into the fire has therefore been conducted with this possibility in mind.

“Formal identification of the body found has yet to take place, however, we believe that we know the identity of the individual, and specialist officers are providing support to their family at this time.

“The damage to the building is extensive and we are working closely with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and other partners to establish the full circumstances.

“We will maintain a police presence at the scene until the investigation is complete. This may take some time and I would like to thank the local and business community for their support.

“Some disruption in the immediate area is unavoidable while work is ongoing at the site, and there will be no pedestrian access between Glasgow Road and Morrison’s until the area has been made completely safe.

“We would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding.”