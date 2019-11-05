Tayside police ‘concerned’ for missing woman last seen wearing pyjamas and slippers

Police have asked for information to help trace a woman in her fifties who has gone missing in Perthshire.

A spokesman for Tayside Division said officers are “increasingly concerned” regarding Susan Wilson, 53.

She was last seen leaving her home address in Scone around 9.30pm opn Monday November 4.

At that time she was wearing pyjamas and slippers.

If anyone has any information about Susan’s whereabouts, they should contact Police Scotland on 101.