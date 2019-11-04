Monday, November 4th 2019 Show Links
Tayside Police charge man with alleged hit-and-run outside city McDonald’s

by Steven Rae
November 4, 2019, 2:39 pm Updated: November 4, 2019, 2:52 pm
Macdonalds on Perth's Dunkeld Road.
A man has been arrested and charged following an alleged hit-and-run near a city McDonald’s.

Police said today a 35-year old man has been charged after the alleged road traffic collision on Tuesday October 29.

The incident took place at Dunkeld Road in Perth.

A vehicle allegedly hit a 22-year-old man outside McDonalds at around 9.40pm.

Police said at the time the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with a “serious leg injury”.

There is no further update on his condition from police at this time.

The accused is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court tomorrow, Tuesday November 5.

