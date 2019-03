A man has been charged after £12,000 of cannabis was recovered from a Perth street.

The man, 28, has been charged after a drug search warrant was executed in Gowrie Street on Monday. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police issued an appeal in a statement.

It said: “If you have any concerns or information that could assist, please call 101. You can also provide information anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or reporting it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”