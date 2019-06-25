Tayside police become first in Scotland to get mobile devices to carry on their duties

Police officers across Tayside have become the first in Scotland to get mobile devices to carry outside on their duties.

Officers will be able to use police systems while out on duty without needing to return to the police station to log on to a computer.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf launched the initiative at Tayside’s Police Scotland HQ with a £12 million investment going towards the roll-out.

Speaking at the event, he said: “This a game-changer. There will be 10,000 officers equipped with mobile phones, hopefully by 2020.

“I agree with the sentiment that this is not bells and whistles technology – this is fairly basic stuff that we all have, but I’m delighted that it is now in the pockets of police because it will make a big difference to fighting crime.”

He added: “We’ve got to be mindful of the issue of connectivity, particularly in rural areas. The feedback from officers so far is that having the devices, even in areas of poor connectivity, is much better than not having them.”

The new mobile devices will mean that at every police response an officer will be able to connect to police systems while working remotely. Apps to carry out checks and file crime reports will also be installed on the devices.