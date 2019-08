Police are trying to trace a young woman they have concern for, who was last seen in Perthshire earlier this morning.

Officers said they were looking for help in tracing the woman, who was last seen in Main Street in Abernethy.

She is described as being in her twenties, wearing jeans and grey top.

A spokesman said: “There is a concern for this female and any information or sightings are to be reported to Police Scotland on 101.”