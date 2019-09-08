Sunday, September 8th 2019 Show Links
Tayside police appeal for witnesses as 97-year-old pedestrian dies in road accident

by Steven Rae
September 8, 2019, 1:39 pm
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision.

A Red Nissan Note motor car struck a man on Galvelmore Street in Crieff at about 9.40 yesterday, Saturday September 7.

The 97-year-old male pedestrian was treated by ambulance service personnel but sadly later died in hospital.

The driver of the Nissan car was uninjured.

Officers investigating this incident are looking for witnesses who have been in the area of Galvelmore Street and may have seen either the pedestrian or vehicle prior to or at the time of the collision.

If you can assist with information and have not already been spoken to by officers, please contact Police Scotland on 101.

