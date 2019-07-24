Teen girls rushed to Dundee’s Ninewells with serious injuries after being hit by van

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians on Tuesday July 23 in Perthshire.

The collision took place at about 3.25pm, on the unclassified road to Rait, approximately 300 metres from the A90 and involved a Citroen Berlingo van and two girls aged 14 and 15.

The girls were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries. The driver of the van was not injured.

The road was closed for approximately three hours to allow officers to carry out a full collision investigation.

We are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or who may have seen the van driving on the road at that time or after the collision to get in touch by call Police Scotland quoting 2446 of 23 July on 101 or speaking to any police officer.

Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.