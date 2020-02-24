Tayside police appeal for information after two break-ins on same night in Perth & Kinross

Police Scotland is appealing for information about a break-in at a house in Perth and Kinross.

The incident took place in South Street in Milnathort between 3pm on Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 February.

An attempt was made to gain entry to the house by removing a glass pane from a door.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A police spokesman said: “Fortunately it does not appear that full entry was gained to the property and nothing has been reported missing.

“As you may be aware, we made an appeal last week relating to a housebreaking in Avenue Road, Kinross, which took place on the same night.

“We are not formally linking these crimes at the moment, but we would like to ask all residents in the Kinross and Milnathort area to be fully mindful of their home security.”

© Google

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.