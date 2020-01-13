Tayside police appeal for information after four tyres deliberately burst on vehicle

Tayside police are appealing for information after a car had all of its tyres punctured while parked in a city street.

Sometime between 11pm on Friday 10 and 8.30am on Saturday 11 January, a Silver Ford Galaxy was vandalised by having all four tyres deliberately burst on Crieff Road, Perth, near the junction with Tulloch Terrace.

Police said an examination of the tyres has shown that a screwdriver or similar item was used to cause the damage, the cost of which will be over £300.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A spokesman said: “Crieff Road is a busy street at all times of day and night, and we would like to ask anyone who was in the area and saw anyone running away or acting suspiciously to contact us.

“Also, we would like to ask other residents in the area who park their cars on the road to check them for damage, in case they have been targeted as well.

© Google

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0999 of January 11.”