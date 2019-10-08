Tayside police appeal for information after five cars vandalised

Police are appealing for witnesses after five cars had their paintwork damaged in Alyth.

A statement from Police Scotland said the vehicles were parked in St Andrews Street, Alexandra Street and St Ninians Road, and were targeted between 5pm and 5.30pm last Wednesday, October 2.

If you witnessed the vandalism, or your car was damaged, you should call police on 101.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.