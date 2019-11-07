Tayside police appeal for information after city man goes missing on Bonfire Night

Police in Tayside are appealing for assistance from the public to help trace a man who has been missing since Bonfire Night.

Colin White, 35, has been missing from his home in Dunkeld Road, Perth, since Tuesday 5 November 2019.

Colin, who is described as white, 6ft tall, has short fair/blonde hair and blue eyes and was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, was last seen at ASDA, Dunkeld Road, Perth, around 4.05pm on Tuesday afternoon, which was Bonfire Night.

Constable Rory Miller, Perth Police Station, said: “Colin has never been missing before. It was when he didn’t turn up for work on Tuesday – after saying that was where he was heading – that the alarm was raised.

“Colin has worked all over the Highlands and Islands and we have been in touch with previous employers but unfortunately no one has heard from or seen him.

“He drives a silver Ford Fiesta, registration SW04KUF and this car was on the A82 heading towards Invergarry around 4.15 am on Wednesday morning.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Colin, or maybe knows where he is, to get in touch. His family are very concerned for him.

“We would also ask Colin to call us or his family to let everyone know he is ok.”

Information can be passed to officers at Perth Police Station via 101. Please quote reference number 2853 of 6 November 2019 when calling.