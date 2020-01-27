Tayside police appeal for information after cash stolen from butchers in early morning break-in

Police Scotland are appealing for information about by a theft by housebreaking from a butcher’s shop in Percy Street, Stanley, in the early hours of Friday January 24.

The incident happened sometime between 3.10am and 3.40am in the village, which is around seven miles north of Perth, officers said today.

A spokesman said: “A door was forced open, and a three-figure sum of cash was stolen from the shop.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“Three people were seen to run off from the store in the direction of Charlotte Street.

“Unfortunately we don’t have any further descriptions or information about them at the moment.”

© Google

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11, with reference 0443 of January 24.