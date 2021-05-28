Tayside Police appeal for help to trace missing, vulnerable OAP with Alzheimer’s

Police Scotland have traced 74-year-old woman who had gone missing from Auchterarder on Friday morning.

An appeal was launched to help officers locate Kathryn Imre after she was last seen in Mill Lade Court, on the edge of the Perthshire town, near the A9.

In an update, Police said the woman had been traced safe and well and short while after their appeal.

A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that Kathryn Imre, reported missing from Auchterarder this morning has now been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our post.”