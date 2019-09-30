Tayside police appeal after sheep stolen from farm in Perthshire

Police Scotland Tayside Division is appealing for information about the theft of sheep from a farm near Killin, between 7pm on Monday September 23 and 7am the following day.

Ten Cheviot lambs were stolen from a pen at a farm off the A827, about 2 miles east of Killin and near to the border between the Perth and Kinross and Stirling Council areas.

Those responsible would have required a trailer of some kind and a vehicle large enough to pull it.

The lambs were about to be taken to market, and were expected to be valued collectively at over £400.

A police spokesman said: “We do not have any other reports of stolen or missing livestock in this area at the moment, but we would ask all farmers and gamekeepers to be vigilant, and alert us to any potential suspicious activity.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.